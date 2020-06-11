Report – Liverpool want signing of £52.5million defender

Liverpool have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly in the past few weeks but now, another Serie A defender is in the lime light.

According to a report covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport today, Liverpool want to sign Milan Skriniar. The Italian outlet have compared the important defensive stats of Skriniar and Koulibaly and claim that both stars could leave their respective clubs this summer.

The renowned media source have stated that Inter Milan have no plans to sell the 25-year-old center back and they value him over 50 million euros.

The Slovakian international joined the Nerazzurri three years ago and he has been a regular starter. However, he has not been able to win a single trophy with them.

In the current campaign, the former Sampdoria defender featured in 24 league games for Inter under the guidance of former Juve boss Antonio Conte and provided 1 assist before the season came to a halt.

As far as the competition is concerned, last month, Mirror Sport revealed that Man United want to sign the center back, who is rated at £52.5million by the Serie A club but their hopes of signing him rest on CL qualification.

At the moment, the Old Trafford outfit are three points behind Chelsea, who currently occupy the final CL qualification spot in the Premier League.

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in their central defense, so, there is no need to sign a new CB unless a first team defender departs the Anfield side in the summer. If that happens, then it will be intriguing to see if Klopp will bring anyone in.

As per the valuations provided above, Skriniar is a much more cheaper option as compared to Koulibaly. GdS claim that Napoli still want 100 million euros to part ways with the Senegalese international. Also, the African star is older, he is going to turn 29 in just over a week.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move to sign Milan Skriniar?