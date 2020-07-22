Liverpool have to agree signing of £45million star to replace this man

Liverpool star Dejan Lovren is linked with a move away from Anfield and if the Croatian leaves, the Reds must look to sign a replacement.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are linked with numerous quality central defenders and one of them is Milan Skriniar.

The Inter Milan star is one of the best defenders in the Serie A but this season, he has not been able to hit top form.

Last summer, his valuation was close to 100 million euros but due to the ongoing pandemic and after inconsistent displays this term, he is now available for cheap.

Earlier this month, La Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed that Liverpool are interested in signing the Slovakian international and the Nerazzurri are prepared to sell him for just 50 million euros (£45million).

In my view, Liverpool have to agree the signing of Milan Skriniar in case Lovren ends up leaving Anfield.

The Merseysiders have been solid at the back in the past two seasons and a lot of credit for that goes to none other than Van Dijk, who fortunately has never been injured for us.

However, we have never been able to keep a consistent central defensive partnership because the likes of Gomez, Matip and Lovren have been in and out of the starting XI.

Lovren is perhaps our weakest center half, so he has naturally spent a lot of time on the bench. On the other hand, Gomez had an ankle injury last season and was mostly out of the squad. As far as the current season is concerned, Matip has spent majority of his time on the treatment table.

So, we need a consistent partnership to further improve things at the back and in such a scenario, Skriniar, who has never suffered any injury thus far in his career, would be a top signing.

The 31-capped international is in his peak years and will turn 26 in February 2021. In your view, should Liverpool splash £45million to agree his signing in the summer transfer window.