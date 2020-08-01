Liverpool have sealed winger signing – Report

Liverpool were linked with Polish winger Mateusz Musialowski in the past month and the latest reports suggest that the Reds have completed his signing.

A week back, we covered a report (via Football Insider) claiming that the Mereysiders have a bid accepted for the teenage sensation, who would sign a professional contract with the club when he will turn seventeen.

News – Liverpool have moved in to secure signing of star with £27million clause – Report

Now, as per Liverpool Echo, the Premier League cahmpions have sealed the signing of the versatile forward from SMS Lodz.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the deal to secure the signing of the youngster in this summer’s transfer window was agreed months back.

It is great to see us signing talented youngsters but after a year without bringing in a proven quality player, the fans might be getting a little bit frustrated.

Last summer, after winning the Champions League, the Reds opted not to strengthen their first team and instead, lured a teenage defender and a young attacker.

We lack quality depth. The likes of Mane, Salah and Firmino are world class but do we have adequate quality to cover in their absence? I think not.

Man City are already linked with top players and it will not come as any surprise to see them make the squad stronger because they have done that every summer under Guardiola, who would be looking to take the title back next season.

As the champions of England, Klopp must reinforce the squad to ensure that we stay at the top.