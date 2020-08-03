Liverpool close to agree signing of player with £25million clause – Report

Few days back, Spanish media outlet COPE reported that Liverpool have moved in with an offer of 10 million euros (£9million) to sign Aissa Mandi from Real Betis.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Reds are close to signing the Algerian international and need to raise their offer to hire his services.

According to The Daily Star, Liverpool are close to signing the African central defender, whose contract will expire next year and the La Liga club are eager to sell him.

On the other hand, The Sunday Mirror reported that the Merseysiders have been told to add just £1.8million to their initial bid of £9million to get the signing done.

The British news source have mentioned that Mandi has got a release clause of £25million and the Premier League champions are looking to sign him to replace Dejan Lovren, who recently left the Anfield side to join Zenit.

It must be remembered that Liverpool sold the Croatian international (Goal) for a fee of 12 million euros (£10.8million) and that is exactly the amount that Real Betis are demanding to let their star leave.

Therefore, adding another £1.8million should not really be a problem for the Reds unless they are absolutely adamant to save some of the cash from the sale of the veteran defender.

A new central defender must be signed by Jurgen Klopp keeping in view the injury records of Matip and Gomez. From October 2019 to January 2020, the Cameroonian missed 20 games due to a knee injury. He suffered another injury against Everton back in June and then missed all the remaining PL fixtures.

On the other hand, the England international missed 23 games last season due to an ankle surgery and his overall firness record at Anfield has not been good (Transfermarkt).

As compared to our mentioned duo, 28-year-old Mandi has got a much better injury history. Fortunately, the 55-capped international has not suffered any injury setback in the last three seasons.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £10.8million to sign Aissa Mandi?