Liverpool backed to finally agree signing of ‘great’ £63.8million star – Report

Liverpool are dealing with several injury concerns at the moment. Their best goalie, Alisson, is out, their best midfielder Thiago is out and arguably the best defender in the world, Van Dijk, might miss the entire campaign.

It must be remembered that the Reds, who had the best defensive record in the last two PL seasons, have leaked goals on regular basis this term and losing the leader of the defense is a massive blow.

News – 4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Ajax

With the transfer window closed, the Reds should either move to sign a free agent or wait for the winter window to strengthen the central defense.

Not to forget, we have not even replaced Dejan Lovren as yet. The Croatian star was our fourth choice center back and he left us to join Zenit in the summer.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool could move to sign a center back to improve things at the back. As per Calcio Mercato, the Merseysiders are linked with numerous defenders such as Koulibaly, Skriniar, Upamecano and Gimenez. Our focus is on the Senegal captain.

The Napoli superstar was heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the summer but stayed put. CM claim that Liverpool have always been interested in the 29-year-old star and could move to lure him next summer.

However, former Red Don Hutchison has backed the PL champions to finally agree signing of Koulibaly in January.

The 49-year-old told ESPN:

“You take Virgil van Dijk out of this Liverpool side – arguably one of the best centre-halves in Europe, the best by a country mile in the Premier League – it’s going to dent the optimism of Liverpool fans believing they can hold onto the title.”

“If they can try and get through to January, with the window not too far away, it might push Jurgen Klopp, the staff and the guys above him to maybe go for a Koulibaly or one of those stellar signings to try and sure up that problem. Then when Virgil van Dijk does come back, you could have a sensational pairing.”

Last month, another former Anfield player, Steve Nicol, praised the 33-capped international and tipped the Reds to sign the ‘great’ star (ESPN).

The former Genk man had an injury hit campaign last term but before that he made it into the Serie A TOTY four years in a row. This season, Koulibaly has featured in 3 league games (all victories) for the Naples based club and conceded just a single goal.

The Senegalese skipper still has a long term contract with the San Paolo outfit which will expire in 2023 and last month, Le Parisien reported that he is valued at (minimum) 70 million euros (£63.8million).

Have your say – Should Liverpool move to finally sign Kalidou Koulibaly to lead the back-line?