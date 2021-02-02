Agreed – Liverpool can secure £26.5million signing for long term

Few hours back, just before the closure of the winter transfer window, Liverpool confirmed the signing of Ozan Kabak.

The Turkish international was on the radar of the Reds for quite some time and now, the youngster, whose idol is none other than Virgil van Dijk, is going to be a team mate of the Dutch captain at Anfield.

The Merseysiders have confirmed that the player, who is still in Germany and will travel to Liverpool soon, has joined from Schalke on loan until the end of the campaign (LFC).

Reports going on in the media are intriguing. Sky Sports have revealed that the the Anfield club have an option, to make his move permanent.

It is stated that Liverpool can agree a deal worth £26.5million (initial £18million) to seal his signing for long term.

As per renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 30 million euros option to make the move permanent is not an obligation and if Liverpool use the option, they will sign the 20-year-old on a five year contract.

Van Dijk and Gomez have been injured for some time and unfortunately, last night, Liverpool confirmed that Joel Matip has suffered a season ending injury, so, we do lack quality and depth in the central defense.

Kabak has got ample experience at both club and international level so he can assist but surely, he will not be available for the game against Brighton tomorrow night.

Klopp believes that Kabak is a big talent. Let’s hope the young Turkish starlet will hit the ground running and settle quickly under the management of the German coach to help us retain the Premier League title.