Liverpool lead to secure signing of £30m-£34m star – Report

In 2021, Liverpool have not scored a single goal from open play at Anfield in the Premeir League and that is why they are currently out of the top four.

The Reds need to revamp their attack in the summer transfer window by signing a versatile playmaker and reports suggest that they are leading to secure the signing of Nabil Fekir from Real Betis.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are prime favourites to hire the services of the French international, who is also on the radar of Manchester United and Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

The news outlet have claimed that so far, Betis have not received any firm proposal, moreover, they will ask for a considerable amount of sum to allow their prized asset to leave.

Few days back, Todo Fichajes revealed that an important offer of around £30m-£34m could be enough to get his signing done.

Fekir featured in 193 appearances for Lyon and directly contributed in over 100 goals before leaving the French side for Real Betis.

The 27-year-old playmaker made 6 appearances at the 2018 World Cup under the management of Didier Deschamps as France went on to win the competition. However, the former Ligue 1 attacker was unable to start a single game in the tournament mainly because the manager preferred Griezmann in the No.10 role.

As far as this season is concerned, Fekir has so far scored 3 goals and provided 6 assists for the La Liga side, who are currently 6th in the table.

Fekir can dribble past opponents with pace and trickery, strike the ball from distance and is a set piece specialist as well. Do you think he is good enough to improve the quality and depth of Jurgen Klopp’s attack?