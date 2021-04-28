Liverpool could secure £40million signing – Terms already agreed – Report

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Ibrahima Konate in the past few weeks and the transfer saga has taken a twist if reports are to be believed.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano reported (The Guardian) that the Reds are set to sign the French U-21 starlet by activating his release clause of £30.5million. Moreover, the famous journalist revealed that the Anfield club have agreed personal terms with the central defender.

However, as per the latest update provided by The Telegraph, the 21-year-old is wanted by the Reds but the fee to secure his signing could rise beyond the sum initially thought enough to get his signing done.

It is stated, the clause in Konate’s contract is higher than first thought and it could cost £40million for Liverpool to get his signing done.

The renowned British outlet have further claimed that Jurgen Klopp is in pole position to lure the RB Leipzig star, whon is their No. 1 target. However, the German Bundesliga side will be watching with interest if Liverpool make the European Cup for the next campaign and whether it influences the spending.

With just five games remaining in the Premier League, the Reds are currently 6th in the table, four points behind Chelsea, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

It will be fair to say that Klopp’s men cannot afford to drop more points if they are to have a serious chance of playing in the Europe’s elite competition next term. Not to forget, they have to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and the German manager has never defeated the Red Devils in their own backyard.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days and will keep you updated.