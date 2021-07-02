Report – Liverpool moved in to sign £60million star – Decision made

Liverpool lost one of their most important players this summer when Netherlands star Georginio Wijnaldum decided to leave and join Paris Saint-Germain on a bosman.

The Dutch midfielder must be replaced at Anfield by Jurgen Klopp and a few quality names are on the radar. One of them is Nicolo Barella.

Last month, Leggo reported that the Merseysiders have sights on signing the central midfielder from Inter Milan, who need to sell to improve the economic conditions at the club. The famous news source revealed that the Azzurri star, whose current deal will expire in 2024, is going to cost around 70 million euros (£60million).

More recently, another Italian outlet in the form of Calcio Mercato have revealed that Liverpool moved in and made contact to lure Barella from the Serie A champions, however, Inter made their decision and confirmed that they will not transfer the versatile player.

It is stated that the Italian giants could end up losing wing-back, Hakimi, to PSG and they want to keep Barella, who was named the Midfielder of the Serie A last term, no matter what happens.

The 24-year-old star started 32 league games for Antonio Conte last season, scored 3 goals and also provided 9 assists in the title-winning campaign. He has been a key member of the national side at the European Championships under the management of Roberto Mancini, who has opted to start him in the quarter-final contest vs Belgium.

Liverpool have midfielders like Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and skipper Henderson. So, they do have quality and depth in the center of the park but last season, apart from Jones, the remaining midfield stars spent considerable amount of time out injured.

On the other hand, no one was able to regularly score and create goals from the midfield. Therefore, the department must be reinforced this summer.

If not Nicolo Barella, who should Klopp sign to strengthen the midfield for next season?