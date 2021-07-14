Liverpool could be clear to secure £42.6million signing – Bid made

Liverpool are consistently linked with Spanish international Saul Niguez and the latest reports indicate that the Reds could be clear to secure his signing this summer.

According to a story covered by Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below) yesterday, the Merseysiders have a made a bid worth 40 million euros to sign the La Roja star but so far, the offer has not convinced Atletico, who want 50 million euros (£42.6million) to sell their prized asset.

The famous Spanish source have stated that Barca have been interested in the versatile midfielder as well and Griezmann could be sent back to the Rojiblancos for Saul.

However, MD have claimed that the Catalan giants are seriously regretting the decision of allowing Luis Suarez to leave last summer as the Uruguayan helped Diego Simeone win the La Liga trophy last term.

Therefore, the Nou Camp outfit are reluctant to send Griezmann to Atletico as such a move would further improve the attack at the Wanda Metropolitano and may help them retain the title next season. So, Liverpool could be clear in the race to sign Saul as they might not face competition from Barcelona to hire his services.

As mentioned above, the European giants have already offered £34million to lure the 26-year-old star and need to raise their bid to £42.6million to get his signing done in the summer transfer window. If signed, he would replace Netherlands star Gini Wijnaldum, who was a key member of the squad at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s major concerns were at the back last term because all their senior center halves were out injured. Therefore, the Reds moved early to sign a top CB in the form of Ibrahima Konate.

With the defense sorted, Klopp must improve the midfield and the attack before the start of the new Premier League campaign next month.

In your view, should Liverpool meet the asking price to secure the signing of Saul Niguez?