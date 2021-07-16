Liverpool are consistently linked with wide attacking players and lately, the name of Domenico Berardi is in the lime light.

The Italian international had an impressive campaign with Sassuolo last term and he was a key member of the Italian squad that lifted the European Championships trophy last weekend.

According to a recent report covered by Corriere della Sera (image from Sport Witness), the 26-year-old winger had a market value of 30 million euros before the start of Euro 2020 and now, after winning the competition, his valuation has risen to 50 million euros (£42.8million).

The famous Italian news source have mentioned that AC Milan like the Neroverdi star and the Rossoneri are interested in hiring his services this summer. However, above all, Liverpool want to secure his signing. It is stated that the Merseysiders are hugely impressed by the movements and the attacking capability of the player.

The Azzurri attacker’s current deal with Sassuolo will expire in 2024 and Corriere della Sera claim that the Serie A side are hoping to keep him for at least another year. He has played 291 games in all competitions for the Italian club and I think it is time for him to take a step up in his career by moving to a bigger club.

In the last 9 league games last term, he directly contributed in 11 goals and overall, in 28 Serie A starts, he found the net 17 times under Roberto De Zerbi, who is now the manager of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Berardi is mainly a right winger but he can also be deployed on the left flank and therefore, he can cover for both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The 17-capped international has never played in the Champions League in his career and moving to Anfield will change that.

Jurgen Klopp has heavily relied on Firmino, Mane and Salah in the attack over the years but the Brazilian will turn 30 this year and the African duo will turn 30 in 2022. So, the German manager needs to think about the future.

In your view, should the Reds splash £42.8million to sign Domenico Berardi?