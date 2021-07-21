Liverpool have been interested in signing French international Houssem Aouar for quite some time and once again, the Lyon midfielder is on the radar at Anfield.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders are favorites to hire the services of the Les Bleus star from the Ligue 1 club.

According to an exclusive story covered by Le10Sport, Jurgen Klopp was thinking about signing the 23-year-old versatile player in 2019 and now, among all sutiors, the Reds have the greatest possibility of securing his signature.

The French news outlet have mentioned that the asking price should not be an issue for the six-time European Champions, who can get his signing done for a fee 35 million euros (£30.2million).

Last year, the Anfield club were very interested (RMC Sport) in luring Aouar but in the end, they opted to splash the cash to sign Spanish international Thiago Alcantara from the then European Champions, Bayern Munich. This time around, Klopp needs to replace Gini Wijnaldum and Aouar could be a top signing.

The Lyon star can play anywhere in the midfield. He was absolutely fantasitic in the 2019-20 campaign. In all competitions, he directly contributed in 19 goals. Most notably, he provided 6 assists in the Champions League and helped his team reach the semi-finals of the competition.

In the last campaign, the midfielder, who has only played a single senior game for France, featured in 33 games in all tournaments for the Ligue 1 side, scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists.

Lyon ended 4th in the table last term and will be taking part in the Europa League next season. Moving to Liverpool will enable the midfielder to play in the Champions League and he needs to feature at the top in order to earn a place in France’s World Cup 2022 squad.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £30.2million to finally sign Houssem Aouar?