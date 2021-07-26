Liverpool best placed to agree £45million fee for signing – Contact made

Georginio Wijnaldum left Liverpool to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Lately, the Dutch international revealed that he left the Anfield club because of the hate he received from some supporters on social media.

Well, the Reds need to replace him because he was one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players, who was always fit and available.

According to reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders are hugely linked with Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid. Will the Spanish international end up signing for the six-time European Champions? Only time will tell.

Recently, Marca (via Sport Witness) have covered an interesting story and stated that Liverpool have made contact with the agency that represents the Spanish midfielder. However, they are not the only ones in the race to sign him. The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are interested as well.

The Spanish media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool and Man Utd are best placed to reach a fee agreement with Atletico Madrid to lure the 26-year-old central midfielder. As far as the asking price is concerned, yesterday, The Daily Mail reported that the Rojiblancos could accept an offer worth £45million.

Saul has so far made 19 appearances for the senior national side but he was not part of the La Roja squad that reached the last four at the European Championships. Why? Because he was highly inconsistent for the reigning La Liga champions under the management of Diego Simeone.

That is why he is linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano. The Argentine manager has already improved his midfield by signing Copa America winner, Rodrigo de Paul.

Do you think Liverpool should agree a fee of £45million to sign Saul Niguez?