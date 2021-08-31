Liverpool sold Phillipe Coutinho in the winter transfer window of 2018 and used the funds to lure world-class players like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Yes, the Merseysiders have been able to win major trophies since the departure of the Brazilian international but the issue is that we have not progressed due to lack of top quality signings.

After winning the Champions League in 2019, Liverpool were miles ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United and should have kept on reinforcing the squad to stay at the top.

However, since then, we have only secured three major signings in the form of Jota, Thiago and Koante, the Frenchman has not made his debut for the club as yet. On the other hand, the Blues and the Red Devils have splashed the cash on world-class players and have caught up to us.

The likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino are playing their 5th season together and things must be freshened up in the attack if we are to improve. Liverpool have not signed a direct replacement of Coutinho as yet and now, we badly miss a central attacking midfielder like the £223,000-a-week Samba playmaker (Marca).

Premier League teams are well aware of the way we attack. Our main source of creativity comes from the flanks with Salah, Mane, Trent and Robbo. When the opposing teams are effective in blocking the quartet, just like Chelsea did at the weekend, we have not been able to break them down from the center.

Jurgen Klopp’s men should have earned all three points vs 10-men Chelsea but we did not even create a single clear-cut opportunity. The German manager lacks a versatile CAM with the ability to create something out of nothing. Coutinho used to do that at Anfield.

In his last half-season with the Reds, the South American was the best player at the club and he directly contributed in 20 goals before deciding to join Barcelona. The former Nerazzurri playmaker has not progressed since leaving us and reports this summer have suggested that his dream is to return to Liverpool (Sport).

Failure to adequately reinforce the attack may result in another average season and the blame will obviously fall to the owners.