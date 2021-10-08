Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the center of the park with the likes of captain Henderson, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Fabinho and young Elliott around.

However, they have not replaced Wijnaldum as yet and consistent injury concerns have led to a lot of shuffling in the starting XI. Elliott is currently out with a long term ankle concern, on the other hand, Thiago has missed the last few games due to injury.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are linked with a talented attacking midfielder in the form of Barcelona’s Gavi, who made his senior international debut on Wednesday night.

The 17-year-old boy’s current contract with the La Liga giants will expire in the summer of 2023 and it has a low release clause of £42.5million. According to El Nacional, the five time European Champions want to extend his stay at the club by agreeing a deal until 2026 with a mammoth release clause of £425million.

The Spanish media outlet have mentioned that the current release clause is within the reach of top clubs like Liverpool, Man Utd and PSG, who threaten to secure the signing of the playmaker by paying £42.5million. So, the Camp Nou outfit are pressing to extend the player’s contract.

It is stated that despite interest from big European clubs, Gavi is focused on Barcelona and is not thinking about leaving. He wants to stay for the long term and progress with the Catalan club.

The teenager is a versatile talent, naturally, he is a central attacking midfielder but Koeman has mainly utilized him in the central midfield. Thus far, he has started 3 games in the league and set up a single goal. He started and featured for 83 minutes in Spain’s victory over Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

As mentioned above, Liverpool already have more than a few versatile midfielders, however, they do not have a natural No. 10 playmaker. Klopp has not even signed any direct replacement for Coutinho.

Do you think, the German manager should spend £42.5million to sign Gavi from Barca?