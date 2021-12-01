Liverpool allowed midfielders like Grujic and Wijnaldum to leave in the summer and they have not replaced them as yet.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are looking to reinforce things in the center of the park and they are eyeing the signing of former Arsenal star, Aaron Ramsey.

News – £25.4million star would love to sign for Liverpool – Klopp wants him at Anfield

According to Fichajes, Klopp’s goal is to bolster the midfield department and the German manager is considering making a move to hire the services of the Welsh international, who is having a torrid time with Italian giants Juventus,

The Spanish news outlet have claimed that Allegri does not have the 30-year-old star in his plans and therefore, he will be sold in the next month’s transfer window.

Ramsey proved to be a major hit in the Premier League with the Gunners before opting to move to The Old Lady on a free transfer. He agreed a deal worth £400,000-a-week (BBC) with the Bianconeri which is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

It is stated that the 71-capped international would welcome a return to the Premier League, he is looking to play regular football in order to play for his country in the playoffs and help them qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At Anfield, Klopp has got midfielders like Jones (injured), Keita (injured), Elliott (injured), Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Fabinho, veteran Milner and captain Henderson. So, they do have ample quality and depth in the center of the park but they lack someone who can regularly score/create goals.

Ramsey directly contributed in 130 goals during his stay at the Emirates Stadium. In your view, should Liverpool move in to secure his signature next month?