Liverpool with concrete interest in signing £33million star – Willing to offer contract

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are seriously interested in signing Uruguayan international and Barcelona star, Ronald Araujo.

Three days ago, Sport covered a story and stated that the Reds are willing to offer the South American a contract higher than what he can get at the Nou Camp.

Today, another famous source in the form of Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below) have covered a story and stated that several Premier League clubs have Araujo on their wish-lists and Liverpool have concrete interest in signing the central defender as an option for the future.

On the other hand, the Spanish media outlet have claimed that arch rivals, Manchester United, are the ones who have asked most about the situation of the £33million-rated star (El Nacional), whose current contract with the Catalan giants will expire on 30th June, 2023.

MD claim that Araujo has won over the Barca supporters and he is an indisputable starter under the management of Xavi Hernandez, who wants the player to stay. In such a scenario, the five-time European champions could offer him a new five-year deal.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool have mainly utilized record signing Virgil van Dijk (30) and Joel Matip (30) in the central defense this term and they also have young CBs like Gomez (24), Phillips (24) and summer signing Konate (22) in the back up.

Therefore, the current central defense is very strong and the future seems sorted as well.

Instead, our focus should be on strengthening the quality and the depth of the midfield and the attacking departments. What do you think?