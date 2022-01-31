Sky – Liverpool now close to signing Fabio Carvalho

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool are close to signing Fulham playmaker Fabio Carvalho. The player will return to the Craven Cottage outfit on loan until the end of the season.

Liverpool have been in discussions with the Portuguese-born attacker today and as per the latest update, the deal is near completion.

The youngster who has directly contributed in 11 goals in the current campaign is naturally a central attacking midfielder, who likes to operate in the No. 10 role.

Liverpool do have several quality midfielders but no one has been able to score/create goals on regular basis. Moreover, we do not have a natural CAM in the squad and have not replaced Philippe Coutinho as yet.

Former Footballer Clinton Morrison, who works for Sky believes that Carvalho would excel at Anfield under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp. The 42-year-old claimed:

“Fabio Carvalho is a real player. He’s lighting up the Championship with Fulham, he’s got so much ability. He excites me, he’s a talented individual and Jurgen Klopp would get the best out of him. He glides past people for fun in the Championship.“

“Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon can play on the wings. Carvalho likes to play in that number 10. I’m not saying he’ll go there and go straight into the team, it takes time – but he’s got tremendous talent.”

With just an hour remaining in the winter transfer window. Liverpool supporters all around the world are now waiting for an official confirmation for the club. Let’s see if the transfer can be sealed in time.