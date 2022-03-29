Liverpool are once again linked with Spanish international and Real Madrid star, Marco Asensio, whose future at the Bernabeu is up in the air.

According to a recent story published by Sport (press image provided below), the La Roja star has been offered a new five year deal by the Los Blancos but he has not accepted the contract as yet.

The Catalan source have mentioned that the 26-year-old currently earns around 9 million euros per season i.e. £145,000 a week. The new deal proposed will not raise his annual salary but will also grant him 1.5 million euros in variables.

However, Asensio is yet to make his decision. The 13-time European Champions have made the player aware that he has until June 30 to sign the contract or else, he will be sold in the summer transfer window, a year before expiry of his contract.

In such a scenario, Sport claim that Liverpool could move to secure the signing of the 26-capped international, who is also on the radar of Arsenal.

Last month, the Spanish media outlet revealed that the Reds are one of the main bidders to sign the versatile playmaker, who can be deployed anywhere in the attacking midfield.

In the current season, so far, the decorated star, who has won major prizes in Spain and two Champions League crowns, has featured in 24 league games and scored 8 goals under Carlo Ancelotti. However, it must be taken into consideration that he has only started 14 times.

The former Mallorca man was not selected by Luis Enrique in the Spain squad for the European Championships and he needs to play regular first team football in order to earn a place in the team for the World Cup.

Have your say – is Marco Asensio good enough to improve the Liverpool attack?