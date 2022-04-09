Liverpool backed to secure signing of £120million play breaker

Earlier this month, Football Insider, revealed that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign West Ham United star, Declan Rice, for Liverpool.

More recently, Kevin Phillips, has backed the Reds to sign the England international and he thinks that paying an enormous fee would be well worth it.

The former Sunderland center forward stated (Football Insider):

“He’s (Rice) got age on his side. He can bring quality to any top side for the next ten years. That is worth £100million-plus. But if West Ham are going to hold out for that £150million – he’s well worth it and I wouldn’t be surprised if someone paid that much.”

The 23-year-old star has been brilliant for the Hammers under the management of David Moyes and as per a recent story covered by 90min, a fee of £120million could be enough to get his signing done in the summer.

At Anfield, Klopp does need to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who was an integral member of the Liverpool team that won four major titles and most importantly, the Dutch international was always fit.

However, Rice is naturally a play breaker, who likes to play a defensive role in front of the back four. In that position, we already have Fabinho, who is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world. The Brazilian is fantastic at tackling, passing and even shooting.

On the other hand, the likes of skipper Henderson and Thiago have proved to be effective in the No. 6 role and even Rice looks up to the Spaniard (The Mirror).

Therefore, there is no need to sign the Three Lions star as we have ample quality and depth in the position. Instead, Klopp should sign a creative central midfielder in the summer.