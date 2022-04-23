Darwin Nunez has been in the form of his life this season and it is not surprising that top clubs are interested in his signature.

Back in February, Football Insider reported that the Reds have set their sights on the Uruguayan international, who would be keen to move to Anfield.

More recently, Spanish source, have reported that Jurgen Klopp has given up on luring Erling Haaland and has asked Liverpool to bid £59million (70 million euros) for Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old striker has scored for fun for Benfica this term and the German boss has been highly impressed.

So far, in all competitions, the Uruguayan international has scored 33 goals in 38 appearances for the Eagles. In the Champions League, the youngster found the net against European giants like Barcelona and Bayern in the group stages.

He netted the decisive goal to knock Ajax out of the competition (Round of 16) and scored both home and away against Liverpool in the quarter-finals. At Anfield, the former Almeria forward troubled our defense and found the net three times (twice ruled out by VAR).

Klopp has got ample firepower in the squad. This term, the likes of Salah (30), Jota (21) and Mane (19) have already scored a combined 70 goals in all competitions.

Moreover, Diaz has been an instant hit since joining the club in the winter transfer window and Firmino remains a key player in our attack. In such a scenario, do you think that we really need a natural No.9 like Nunez?

The Catalan source reports that a bid of £59million could be enough to lure the South American. However, in Portugal, Correio da Manha have claimed that Benfica are looking to get over 120 million euros from his sale.