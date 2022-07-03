Earlier in the day, Liverpool officially completed the signing of Portuguese starlet, Fabio Carvalho, from Fulham but he is not the only playmaker linked with the Reds.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are one of the clubs interested in hiring the services of Turkish attacking midfielder, Arda Guler.

News – Liverpool have offered deal to sign £17.2million star

According to Aksam, Liverpool and Arsenal are closely following the 17-year-old player, who has replaced German superstar, Mesut Ozil, at Fenerbahce.

The youngster’s current contract with the Super Lig side will expire in the summer of 2025 and the Turkish news source have claimed that it would take a fee of £25million to get his signing done.

Initially, the teenage sensation proved his worth in the U-19 league by directly contributing in 21 goals (11 goals and 10 assists) in 27 appearances.

Last term, for the senior Fenerbahce team, Guler only started 2 games in the league, made 10 appearances as a substitute and still managed to directly contribute in 6 goals (3 goals and 3 assists).

He made two appearances in the first KO round of the Europa Conference League and provided assists in both the fixtures against Slavia Prague.

As far as the international career is concerned, so far, Guler has made 10 appearances for the U-17 Turkish side, scored 4 goals and provided an assist.

The youngster has excelled in multiple offensive positions but naturally, like Ozil, he plays in the No. 10 role behind the striker.

Having lured a young CAM like Carvalho for cheap, it will be fair to say that Liverpool will not be splashing £25million for Guler. Still, he seems like a talented prospect and Klopp must keep an eye on him.