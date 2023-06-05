Liverpool lack creativity in the center of the park and need major reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Transfers, the Reds are in advanced contact to hire the services of French midfielder, Khephren Thuram, from Nice.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool appear to be the player’s favored destination. The negotiations are led by his father, Lilian Thuram, who won the World Cup with France in 1998.

Jacque Talbot reiterates that the 22-year-old central midfielder seems happy to agree a move to Anfield this summer.

The 22-year-old still has more than two years left on his contract with the Ligue 1 side and he is valued at around £51.7m (L’Equipe via SW)

Jurgen Klopp lacks creative midfielders who can regular set up goals. Last season, our senior midfielders were not productive in the attacking third.

Thiago, who is considered to be a top creative midfielder, only provided a single assist in all competitions and spent majority of the time on the treatment table.

Brazilian defensive midfielder, Fabinho, managed to set up just two goals. On the other hand, skipper, Jordan Henderson, provided only 3 assists in 43 appearances for the Merseysiders.

Not to forget, the above mentioned trio failed to score a single goal last term. Khephren Thuram provided eight assists in all competitions and also netted two goals.

In your view, should Liverpool move to sign him? Is he worth £51.7m?