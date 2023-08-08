Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus remains up in the air and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Two days back, we covered a story (via La Gazzetta Dello Sport) claiming the Reds are interested in luring the Italian international from the Bianconeri.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), multiple Premier League sides have made offers to sign Chiesa but so far, he has rejected all of them.

The Rome based media outlet state the likes of Newcastle and Aston Villa offered the Italian international the chance to move to England.

Moreover, opportunities arrived from Saudi Arabian clubs, Al Hilal and Al-Ahli as well, still, none of them convinced the 25-year-old playmaker.

CdS claim Chiesa prefers Liverpool and would accept a move to Anfield but the Merseysiders have not moved in to hire his services.

So, for now, the attacking star’s preference is to stay with Juventus. The Old Lady have serious financial concerns and would like to offload the former Viola star for a fee of 50 million euros (£43m).

However, if he does end up staying in Turin, then manager, Max Allegri, will like to utilize him in the strike-force in a 3-5-2 system.

The Italian boss hopes to sign former Chelsea and Inter Milan forward, Romelu Lukaku, and partner the Belgian up front with Federico Chiesa.

In the last three transfer windows, Liverpool have added attackers like Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz, so, they do not need to invest more cash to reinforce the offense.