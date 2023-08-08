Liverpool are desperately looking to improve the defensive midfield position after the exits of skipper, Jordan Henderson, and Brazilian play breaker, Fabinho.

The Reds have been linked with a number of holding midfield stars and one of them is Moroccan international, Sofyan Amrabat.

News – Deal close – Liverpool press to eventually seal signing – Report

As per a recent report covered by Sport, Amrabat has rejected the advances of Liverpool and Barcelona and is prepared to secure a move to Atletico Madrid.

The renowned Catalan outlet claim the Merseysiders and the Spanish champions tried to convince the 26-year-old Fiorentina star but he himself made the clubs aware that he is not interested.

It is reported that the Atlas Lions player has told the Viola he wants to leave this summer and has already confirmed his willingness to move to the Rojiblancos.

Atletico Madrid are one of the most defense minded teams in Europe with arguably the most defense minded manager in the form of Diego Simeone.

Over the years, Simeone has offloaded solid DMs like Rodri and Partey and now wants Amrabat to improve the position at the Wanda Metropolitano.

At the FIFA World Cup, the former Club Brugge midfielder ran the most miles and made the highest number of defensive recoveries to help Morocco earn a place in the semi finals in Qatar.

His current contract with Fiorentina will expire in 11 months and Sport claim the asking price slapped on him by the Italian side is 40 million euros (£34.4million).

Liverpool have lost a proven quality DM in the form of Fabinho and now need a proven quality star, not a youngster, to replace the South American. What do you think?