Edwards driving force as Liverpool prepare move to finally secure midfield signing – Report

After remaining very quiet for the majority of the recently concluded summer window, Liverpool eventually opted to step up efforts to bolster the squad very late in the window.

Liverpool were also interested in a new holding midfielder and made an effort to sign Real Sociedad star, Martin Zubimendi.

However, the Spaniard eventually rejected a move to Anfield in favor of remaining at his boyhood club.

Now, Football Insider states that Liverpool have started ‘working’ to finally sign a new midfielder and the chief executive, Michael Edwards is the driving force behind it.

Edwards previously found success in the transfer market through his data-driven process – where he signed Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk and both turned out to be great acquisitions.

Now, he is planning to follow the same process to sign a new number six in 2025. The Reds have been linked with French international, Adrien Rabiot, but the former Juventus midfielder is not a natural No.6.

Football Insider didn’t reveal the names that Liverpool have identified as potential targets to bolster the engine room but it is likely that they’ll go for a technically gifted deep-lying playmaker, a player similar to Zubimendi, if the Spaniard continues to stay at Sociedad.

Ryan Gravenberch has been playing alongside Alexis Mac Allister in a double midfield pivot in the opening fixtures of the season under Arne Slot. Japanese DM, Wataru Endo was a regular starter under Klopp but he has mainly been a bench warmer this season.

So, if Slot feels the Japanese isn’t the right player to flourish in his system then signing a new midfielder to replace him would be the right decision.