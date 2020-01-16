£111million attacker very interested in signing for Liverpool – We take a look

Liverpool have been linked with German international Kai Havertz for some time and the latest reports are quite intriguing.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported that the Bayer Leverkusen star is very interested in signing for Liverpool, who are pushing hard to hire his services.

Citing reports in the German media, the renowned Spanish news source have claimed that the European champions, who are in pole position, are very serious about signing the 20-year-old attacker and Jurgen Klopp would even be willing to offer 125 million euros (£107million) to secure his signature.

It is mentioned (MD) that the player was linked with a move away from the German club last summer but he wanted to play in the Champions League with them. Now, the scenario has changed because Leverkusen were knocked out of the Europe’s elite tournament after finishing third in their group behind Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Transfer Record

In January 2018, Liverpool broke their transfer record to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a mammoth fee of £75million (The Guardian).

If the above mentioned reports are to be believed then the Reds seem prepared to break their transfer record to sign the Kaiser.

Media

We tried to research renowned German sources for the latest news about Havertz but were unable to find anything linking Liverpool with the attacking midfielder. Nevertheless, it must be taken into consideration that Mundo Deportivo is a well-known and believable news outlet and their report has been widely covered in Britain (Mirror Sport) (The Daily Mail).

In Germany, back in November, Sport Bild reported that Havertz is looking to join a club where the managerial situation is stable. The outlet claimed that Liverpool have an edge because Klopp is his compatriot and is doing wonders at Anfield.

Not to forget, the former Borussia Dortmund boss recently signed a new deal with the PL leaders which will expire in 2024. Bild also talked about Liverpool’s interest in the Leverkusen younsgter and stated that the attacker is valued at around 130 million euros (£111million).

Stats (Transfermarkt)

The Bundesliga star, who mainly plays as a CAM, was impressive last season and directly contributed in 27 goals (42 appearances) in all competitions.

This season, his form has not been as good as the last campaign and so far, The Aachen born attacker has only scored 3 goals and provided just a single assist in 21 appearances

As far as his senior international career is concerned, so far, he has scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists in 7 games for the four-time World Cup winners.

Our attack

At Anfield, we have players like Firmino and Minamino who can effectively play in the No. 10 role, but Klopp mainly uses the 4-3-3 system in which Firmino mainly plays as a False No. 9.

We had a natural attacking midfielder in the form of Coutinho and Klopp has not replaced him as yet. We have done more than fine without the Brazilian playmaker.

Have your say – Should the Reds look to further improve their attack? Do they need to sign Kai Havertz?