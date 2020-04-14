Report – Liverpool want priority signing of £39million attacker – Face competition

Liverpool have been linked with Ferran Torres for quite some time and the latest reports in Spain indicate that the Reds face competition to hire his services.

According to Marca (via Sport Witness), the Spanish winger is one of the priorities at Anfield but at the moment, Manchester United, who have already moved, are best placed to secure his signing.

The renowned news source have revealed that the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in the attacker and German side Dortmund are even prepared to offer 40 million euros to lure him from Valencia.

Last season, the 20-year-old starlet rarely started for the Los Che but managed to feature in 37 games in all competitions and was a part of the squad that won the Copa Del Rey.

This season, Torres has regularly started under the management of Albert Celades and in all competitions, he directly contributed in 13 goals (6 goals and 7 assists) before the campaign came to a halt last month.

For his country, he was part of the squad that won the U-17 and U-19 European Championships in 2017 and 2019 respectively. For the U21s, he made his debut back in September last year and has made 6 appearances so far under Luis de la Fuente.

His current contract has got a release clause of 100 million euros but it must be remembered that the deal will expire next year and he has lately rejected an extension. Therefore, his current market value (Marca) is around 45 million euros (£39million).

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool already have world class wingers as far as the starting XI is concerned but they need to improve the depth of their offense.

Shaqiri, who served us well as a super sub last season, has not played much due to injury concerns this term and Origi, who netted crucial goals for us in the last campaign has not been able to perform at his best.

In the winter window, we did sign Minamino, who was terrific against us for Salzburg, but the Japanese international has not been able to impress thus far. He surely deserves time to settle.

Ferran Torres is mainly a right winger, who has been deployed on the left flank and also in the center forward role at times this season. Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £39million to sign him?