£53million star very keen to agree Liverpool move – Reporter

Three days back, we covered a report (via Sport) claiming that Timo Werner, who could cost 60 million euros (£53million) is very close to Liverpool.

More recently, David Lynch has provided a highly positive update in an exclusive interview with the Anfield Watch.

The Evening Standard reporter stated that he expects the Reds to move for the German international but that depends on when the season will restart. He claimed that the highly valued striker is very keen to agree Liverpool move.

“The player is very, very keen to move to Anfield.”

Lynch also talked about other transfer targets and said that the runaway Premier League leaders have no space left for former Red Philippe Coutinho to return.

The Brazilian international was a superstar at Anfield but since leaving us, he has been highly average. Without him, Klopp led us to Champions League glory and we are on the verge of winning the league title. So, we clearly have not missed him at all.

Furthermore, the news correspondent mentioned that the signings of Sancho and Havertz are not really realistic in the summer for Liverpool. Instead, the transfer of Werner is much more likely.

At Anfield, majority of the goals have been netted by wingers Mane and Salah, especially in the last two seasons. Firmino, our selfless No.9, mainly drops into the midfield and creates chances for others.

After Suarez and Sturridge (2013-14), no Liverpool center forward has been able to score 20 plus league goals in a season. In such a scenario, do you think that Klopp should move to sign a striker.

Werner is the second best goalscorer in the Bundesliga behind Robert Lewandowski as far as the current campaign is concerned.

So far, the 24-year-old has netted 21 goals in 24 league starts and has averaged a goal every 98 minutes (BBC). In all competitions, the Kaiser has found the net 27 times in 33 starts.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.