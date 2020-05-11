By prestige, Liverpool are favorites to agree signing of £87million star – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are in pole position to hire the services of Kalidou Koulibaly.

On May 7th, famous French news source, Le10Sport, exclusively reported that the Reds are leading the race to capture the Senegalese international in the summer transfer window. They stated that Jurgen Klopp is serious about signing the central defender.

More recently, La Gazzetta Dello Sport have also claimed that Liverpool are favorites to agree the signing of the star from Napoli, who are waiting for an offer for their prized asset. It is stated that due to their prestige, the Anfield club are ahead of Newcastle and Man Utd.

The Italian media outlet have mentioned that the Italian side are hoping for a bidding war for the former Genk defender so that they would not have to lower the mammoth asking price of 100 million euros (£87million).

Is Koulibaly good enough?

Yes. The 28-year-old star is the only defender, who has made it into the Serie A Team of the Year in the past four seasons. He might not make it this time around because of consistent injury concerns and because Napoli have heavily under performed in the current campaign.

Koulibaly is the captain of the Senegal national team and he won his country’s Player of the Year prize in 2017 and also in 2018.

Should the Reds spend £87million to strengthen their central defense?

No. The Merseysiders conceded the fewest number of goals and kept the highest number of clean sheets in the last campaign. This season, once again, they have the best defensive record in the Premier League.

With four experienced central defenders like Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez and Lovren around, Liverpool really do not need to spend big to sign another center back.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks.