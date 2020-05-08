Hell-bent Klopp pressing to sign £175million star for Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for quite some time and the latest reports indicate the Jurgen Klopp is really hell-bent on signing the French superstar.

Last month, Le10Sport revealed that the German managed called the Les Bleus forward’s father to express his interest in signing his son.

More recently, the French outlet have covered another exclusive story and claimed that Klopp is pressing to secure the signature of the World Cup winning attacker.

It is mentioned that the former Borussia Dortmund coach has not only called his dad but he has even had conversations with Mbappe many times. Klopp is determined and has told the 21-year-old without hesitation that he is eager to bring him to Anfield.

Le10Sport have also mentioned that Liverpool’s chances of signing the former Monaco attacker are low because he is looking to join Real Madrid. However, if Zidane somehow leaves the Los Blancos, then the situation would totally change.

The Ligue 1 was not completed due to the Coronavirus outbreak but Paris Saint-Germain were declared as champions because they had a healthy league at the top of the table. Mbappe netted 18 goals in 17 league starts and also provided 7 assists (Transfermarkt).

The 34-capped international’s current contract with PSG will expire in 2022 and at the moment, he is earning around £348,000-a-week (Goal). This means that the Merseysiders would have to break their pay structure to hire his services because right now, Salah is our highest earner and he only gets £200,000-a-week (Mirror Sport).

As far as the fee is concerned (Le10Sport), the French giants will not let their prized asset leave for less than 200 million euros (£175million). So, the Reds would also have to break their transfer record to lure him. Our current record signing is Virgil van Dijk, who was lured for £75million back in January 2018 (The Guardian).