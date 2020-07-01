Klopp would like to secure signing of £54.4million star for Liverpool – Report

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are looking to hire the services of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer.

As per the latest update provided by France Football, the Spanish international was close to signing a new contract with the Bavarians but now his mind has changed and he could leave.

The well-known French news source have mentioned that Klopp would like to secure the La Roja star to improve the Reds’ squad, who have recently won the Premier League title.

France Football have talked about the versatility of the player. Thiago is naturally a central midfielder but in his career, he has also played in the attacking third and even as a deep lying playmaker if needed.

As far as the price tag is concerned, it is stated that Bayern would probably want at least 60 million euros (£54.4million) to sell their star midfielder. A similar valuation was reported by German source Kicker a week ago.

As far as our midfield is concerned, we can expect the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita and Fabinho to be regular first team players next season.

Even James Milner could get the nod but the veteran will turn 35 next year and he should mostly be utilized from the bench. Lallana will be out of contract and Grujic should be be sold after spending majority of his time out on loan.

In your view, should we sign another midfielder in the summer transfer window? Alcantara has won every major prize in Spain and Germany, so, he has got all the experience a manager would like but it must be remembered that he is past his peak.

We did not spend £49million to lure 24-year-old Werner (ESPN) from RB Leipzig. Therefore, it will be a huge surprise if Klopp opts to spend £54.4million to sign Thiago Alcantara, who will turn 30 next year?