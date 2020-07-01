Liverpool told £35million+ could finally get signing done – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Ben White for a long time and the latest reports suggest that the Merseysiders may finally secure his signing if they pay Brighton what they want.

Last year, Football Insider revealed that the Reds had sights on signing the youngster, who was valued at around £20million back then.

Now, the news source have claimed that the European Champions have been told they would have to splash a fee of over £35million to get his signing done.

Ben White is currently playing on loan for Leeds United in the Championship and he has been a star under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are on the verge of returning to the top flight of English football as currently they are on top of the Championship.

In the current campaign, the 22-year-old central defender has so far featured in every single league game and helped his team keep 18 clean sheets (Transfermarkt). The Elland Roard outfit have conceded just 33 goals in 40 league games.

So, after top performances, it is not surprising that the Seagulls want a high fee from the sale of their prized asset.

Situation at Anfield:

We have ample quality and depth in the central defense, therefore, new signing should only be made if someone is sold.

Dejan Lovren is our fourth choice defender, who has rarely started under Klopp in the last two seasons. So, he should leave for regular first team football.

The Croatian international is also the oldest among our center backs and will turn 31 in a few days. His performance against Everton last month was terrible and I would not mind if he sold this summer.

