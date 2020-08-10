Offer close to £68million would secure signing for Liverpool – Face competition

Liverpool continue to be linked with Deigo Carlos and today, there is another update coming from Spain.

The Brazilian center back has been brilliant for Sevilla in the current campaign and the La Liga club are not going to let him leave for cheap.

According to AS, the 27-year-old has got a release clause of 75 million euros (£68million) and he is wanted by top European clubs. Already, Sevilla have received dizzying offers but it is stated that no club will activate the clause to lure him.

The renowned Spanish news outlet (press image provided below) have mentioned that the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Man City are interested and they have been told that the asking price is £68million. However, if an offer close to the clause is made then the Andalusia based side would value it.

In the current campaign, Carlos featured in 35 league appearances under the management of former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui and helped his team qualify for the Europe’s elite competition.

The South American star has formed a rock solid defensive partnership with 21-year-old Frenchman Jules Kounde and AS claim that the duo have a combined worth of 150 million euros.

Carlos and Kounde featured in the Round of 16 Europa League game vs AS Roma and were unbreakable at the back as Sevilla won the contest 2-0. In the last eight, the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan outfit will collide against Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow night.

Scenario at Anfield

Liverpool recently sold Dejan Lovren to Zenit. The Croatian international was our fourth choice central defender but made important contributions when the likes of Matip and Gomez were out injured.

Gomez missed majority of the 2018-19 campaign due to injury and Matip faced the same situation in the 2019-20 season. Therefore, Klopp may look to sign a new center half to improve the depth.

In your view, should Liverpool offer close to £68million to secure the signing of Diego Carlos?