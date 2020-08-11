Liverpool backed to agree signing of £35million target

Liverpool have been linked with numerous central defenders and one of them is Ben White.

Last month, Leeds Live reported that the Merseysiders could move to sign the Brighton starlet in order to replace Dejan Lovren. The Croatian international recently left Anfield to join Zenit St. Petersburg.

Two days back, renowned journalist, James Pearce (The Athletic) claimed that White, who is highly rated by German manager Jurgen Klopp, is good enough to improve Liverpool’s back-line.

More recently, Paul Robinson has backed the Anfield club to secure the signing of the youngster as he has what it takes to form a strong central defensive partnership with club’s record signing Virgil van Dijk.

The retired England shot stopper told Football Insider:

“White would be a shoo-in with Van Dijk to start. He would start the season and you would not get him out. He did not miss a game for Leeds last year.”

“He has got a great affinity with Leeds, the club and the fans, but the offer of Champions League football and playing for the Premier League champions may just be too much of a lure.”

Van Dijk featured in all the PL games last term and White did not miss a single game in the Championship winning campaign for Leeds United (on loan).

The 22-year-old helped his team keep no fewer than 22 clean sheets in 46 league appearances, provided 2 assists and also managed to score a stunning long range goal.

As per Football Insider, it would take an offer of £35million to prize him away from The Albions. Have your say – Is Ben White good enough to start ahead of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez for Liverpool? Should Klopp splash the cash to agree his signing?