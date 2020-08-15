Liverpool backed to secure ‘great signing’ of £50million ‘top’ player

Liverpool are heavily linked with Ismailla Sarr and now a former Premier League striker has backed the Reds to lure the African star from Watford in the summer transfer window.

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, Kevin Phillips praised the 22-year-old winger and said that that he would be a good signing for the Merseysiders.

The 47-year-old, who won the European Golden Shoe back in 2000, stated:

“He would be a good signing for Liverpool. I like him a lot. I was amazed when he first went there that he was not played straight away because he arrived for a lot of money. Nigel Pearson got the best out of him. He started to score some goals and from what I have been told from within the club he is a top player and will only get better.“

“Any of those big clubs like Liverpool will be looking and if they can get him out of there on decent money he could turn out to be a great signing.“

The question is, what is the right price?

Rumours of a £40million price tag are there in the media but yesterday, Watford Observer revealed that the sum would not be enough. It is stated that £40million might only cover the cost of his left leg.

Sarr’s current contract with the Hornets will expire in 2024, so, the news source have mentioned that the relegated side are under no financial pressure to sell their prized asset for cheap.

Few days back, renowned journalist Kaveh Solhekol claimed that the former Metz winger might cost £50million.

Back in February, the Senegalese star was the one who tormented Klopp’s world class back-line and goalie. He scored two goals and provided an assist to end Liverpool’s unbeaten and 18-match winning run in the Premier League last term.

So, we do know that he can be a dangerous attacker. The Reds need to improve the depth of their offense but it must be remembered that Klopp opted against paying £49million for Timo Werner (ESPN).

Therefore, if Watford demand around £50million for Ismaila Sarr then it will not be shocking to see the PL champions drop their interest in signing him this summer.