Liverpool getting closer to signing £36million star – Report

Yesterday, we covered a report (via Sport Bild) claiming that Liverpool would pay a sum of maximum 30 million euros to sign Thiago Alcantara, who has already agreed terms with the PL champions.

Bild came up with an interesting update and claimed that the Merseysiders are getting serious about signing the Spanish international and the only issue is the agreement of fee between the two clubs.

The renowned German news outlet have mentioned that the Reds have officially contacted sporting director of Bayern Munich, Hasan Salihamidzic, to hire the services of Thiago, who is highly admired by Jurgen Klopp.

The former Dortmund manager thinks that the La Roja star would be a perfect signing to improve the Anfield club.

Bild have stated that the ex Barcelona star’s move to Liverpool is getting closer, however, Bayern are not yet happy with the fee of 30 million euros and could push to get around a maximum sum of 40 million euros (£36million) for the Spaniard.

Last month, the Bavarians agreed a deal worth £55million to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City (talkSPORT). So, it is not surprising that they are looking to get as much as they can from player sales.

However, in all fairness, the fee of £36million is very high for Thiago Alcantara taking into consideration that the midfielder is going to turn 30 in April 2021, his contract with Bayern will expire in less than a year, he wants to leave the German champions and we are in the middle of a pandemic.

The Reds will collide against Arsenal in the Community Shield contest on August 29 and it must be remembered that the new Premier League campaign will start in less than a month. Therefore, Klopp should act swiftly to secure his targets.

In your view, how much should Liverpool pay to capture Thiago in the summer transfer window?