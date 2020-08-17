Liverpool on the verge of completing signing, difference only £9million – Report

Liverpool have already reinforced their back-line this summer by signing Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek international has been hired to cover for first choice left back Andy Robertson.

As far as the starting XI is concerned, the one big name consistently linked with a move to Anfield is Thiago Alcantara. Recent reports seem very optimistic for the Premier League champions.

News – Klopp determined to sign £36million star, who ‘definitely’ wants Liverpool move – Journalist

According to RMC Sport, Liverpool are on the verge of completing the signing of the Spaniard, who has agreed a four year deal with the Reds.

The renowned French news source have mentioned that the 29-year-old has even found his home in Merseyside and now, he has to wait for the two clubs to reach a fee agreement.

Thiago was instrumental in Bayern’s 8-2 victory over Barcelona in the last eight of the Champions League and he is going to leave the Bavarians once the tournament has been completed.

As per Sport, against his former club, the Spaniard showed exactly why Jurgen Klopp has requested to get the marquee signing done in the summer.

Next up, in the semi final on Wednesday night, the German champions will face Lyon, who have already knocked Juventus and Manchester City out of the competition.

As far as the transfer fee is concerned, the difference in what Liverpool are willing to offer as compared to Bayern’s asking price is just £9million.

As per today’s report of Munich based media outlet Abendzeitung, the Bundesliga giants want to get around 40 million euros (£36million) from the sale of their prized asset. On the other hand, so far, the Reds are only prepared to put 30 million euros (£27million) on the table.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days and will keep you updated.