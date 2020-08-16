Klopp determined to sign £36million star, who ‘definitely’ wants Liverpool move – Journalist

Another day, another story about the future of Thiago Alcantara, who was absolutely world class in the quarter final of the Europe’s elite competition against his former club Barcelona.

Bayern ripped the Catalan giants apart, won the contest 8-2 in the most humiliating fashion and the Spanish international was there to pull the strings in the center of the park. The 29-year-old had a pass success rate of 96% (WhoScored).

After that brilliant a display in the Champions League, it is not surprising that Liverpool fans are desperate to see him at Anfield next season (EOTK).

Two days back, Bild reported that the Reds have made contact to sign the La Roja star, who has agreed terms with the 6-time European champions. However, the Bavarians are looking to get around 40 million euros (£36million) from his sale even though his current contract will expire in June 2021.

More recently, German journalist, Patrick Strasser, exclusively told talkSPORT that Thiago definitely wants to move to Anfield and Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign him.

Strasser works for Munich based media outlet AZ, he stated:

“I think so yeah, he definitely wants to, and it’s just a matter of how many millions Bayern want to earn from this player. It’s said they want to make about €30m to €40m this transfer and I’m not sure if Liverpool can afford that or want to pay that.”

“But Jurgen Klopp is desperate and keen to get Thiago in his squad. Thiago has already said goodbye to his teammates in Munich and the bosses know he’s going to leave.”

In the 2018-19 season, Thiago did feature for 90 minutes in both the legs against Liverpool in the CL, but the Reds, under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp, proved to be too good and knocked Bayern out in their own backyard.

The creative star won every major prize with Barca before moving to Germany. With the Bundesliga giants, he has won every major title excluding the Champions League but he might be able to get his hands on the trophy this term.

Would he be able to complete a move to the Premier League champions in the summer? We shall see.