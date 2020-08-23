Liverpool backed to agree ‘perfect’ signing of £50million player to replace Anfield star

Liverpool are linked with numerous attacking players and one of them is Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr.

Earlier this month, The Evening Standard reported that the Anfield side are emerging as favourites to hire the services of the 22-year-old winger from Watford, who were unable to survive Premier League relegation last term.

Liverpool have got one of the best attacks in world football with stars like Firmino, Mane and Salah around. The trio have regularly scored and created goals under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

More importantly, the dynamic front three have remained fit as the Reds do not have enough quality in depth to replace them.

In such a scenario, Kevin Kilbane has backed the Merseysiders to sign Ismaila Sarr from the Hornets. The former PL player thinks that the African attacker is much better than Origi. He told BoyleSports (via Birmingham Mail):

“They don’t need much but Divock Origi isn’t of the class of the starting front three. Ismaila Sarr would be a better option for them, he is unbelievably quick and while he has a lot to improve on, Klopp would be the ideal man to get the best out of him. He’s more pacey and would be perfect for Liverpool”

Origi is naturally a center forward but he mainly played as a winger last season. The Belgian became an Anfield star after scoring some of the most important goals in his career in the 2018-19 campaign.

However, he was not in top form last term and managed to score just 4 goals in 28 league appearances.

On the other hand, Shaqiri was mostly out injured and winter signing Minamino has not been able to settle as yet. Therefore, the depth of the attack should be improved and Kilbane thinks that Sarr would be ‘perfect’ for Liverpool.

The youngster directly contributed in 11 goals in the last PL campaign and was the MOTM vs the Reds as he scored 2 goals and provided an assist in Watford’s 3-0 victory at home.

Sarr has a long term contract with Vicarage Road outfit until 2024 and reports suggest that he could cost around £50million (Kaveh Solhekol).