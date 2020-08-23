Liverpool backed to secure absolute steal £30million deal to sign ‘ridiculous talent’

Thiago Alcantara continues to be linked with a move to Anfield and a former Liverpool player has backed the club to secure his signing.

The Spanish international has already won seven Bundelsiga titles with Bayern Munich and he may end up winning the European Cup tonight. The Bavarians face French champions PSG in the final.

Thiago was absolutely brilliant in the quarter final and the semi final vs Barcelona and Lyon respectively. So, it will not come as any surprise to see him start the Champions League final.

Ex Red Don Hutchison thinks that Liverpool should push to secure the signing of the La Roja star to possibly replace Wijnaldum, who is in his last year of contract and linked with a move to Barcelona.

The retired midfielder claimed that the former Nou Camp star is a ‘ridiculous talent’. He told ESPN (via Goal):

“He plays the game at his own tempo, his own speed, his range of pass is good, he can keep it simple.”

“If the full-backs are bombing forward he can stand still, he can pick up that little pocket to protect his centre-halves if they ever need protection, and his long range of passing is ridiculous as well.”

The 49-year-old further added that it would be an absolute steal if Liverpool splash £30million to get his signing done.

“I think for the money that’s being talked, in and around £30 million, I think it’s an absolute steal.”

Hutchison is not the only former Anfield player, who wants the club to hire the services of Thiago. Recently, Steve Nicol also urged Jurgen Klopp to sign the 29-year-old and stated that he is a better passer than anyone in the Reds squad (ESPN).

Last month, ex Liverpool fullback, Jose Enrique, praised his compatriot and claimed that the 37-capped international is an unbelievable star, who would get straight into the starting lineup (Stadium Astro).

Would Klopp be able to get his signing done? Only time will tell.