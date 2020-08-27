Star wants Liverpool to call, signing expected to be completed – Report

Thiago Alcantara is the name currently on the minds of the Liverpool supporters as they hope that the club would get his signing done.

Earlier in the day, The Athletic revealed that the Spanish star wants Liverpool to call to complete his move to Anfield. It is claimed that he is waiting for Edwards to move to lure him from Bayern Munich.

The renowned news source have further mentioned that officially, the Reds are interested in the 29-year-old but no official offer has been made as yet.

Thiago was highly influential in the final of the Champions League. He ran things in the center of the park with the dominance of the highest order.

However, it must be remembered that in the 2018-19 Champions League R-16 contest vs Liverpool, the La Roja star featured in both the legs but was unable to dominate Klopp’s team, who ousted Bayern from the competition. So, he must be impressed.

The Athletic claim the midfielder thinks that Liverpool is one of the best teams in the world, moreover, in Munich, they expect the player to join the Premier League champions.

In Germany, AZ covered a story stating that seven treble winning stars of Bayern could leave the club in the summer transfer window and one of them is Thiago.

The Munich based news outlet claim that the creative star, who is rated at 30 million euros, is willing to sign for the Merseysiders and Klopp wants him at Anfield.

A similar claim was made by Jan Aage Fjortoft, who expects the signing to be sealed. The retired striker and current Via Sport journalist told Anfield Agenda that it is clear Thiago wants to join Liverpool and only certain technicalities are left for the deal to be completed.