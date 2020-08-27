Liverpool could sell key £22million star in order to sign £26.8million player

Liverpool have an overcrowded midfield department and still, they are linked with another midfielder in the form of Thiago Alcantara.

Therefore, it will be fair to say that they should look to offload someone before luring the Spanish international. As per reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders could sacrifice Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool could sell the Dutch international in order to sign Thiago from Bayern Munich.

Wijnaldum’s current contract will expire next year and the renowned British news source have mentioned that the Anfield club have no plans to offer him a new deal.

In such a scenario, it is better to cash in on him instead of letting him leave for free in 2021.

Jurgen Klopp likes to press and the Netherlands star has been a key member of the German’s squad over the years. With our fullbacks consistently moving forward in the attacking third, the midfield is mainly responsible to stop the counter attacks and Wijnaldum is not only good at pressing, he can also maneuver the ball under pressure.

However, the 29-year-old is not a creative midfielder. In the last two Premier League campaigns, he featured in 35 and 37 games respectively but was unable to provide even a single assist and scored just 7 goals.

So, a more creative player could be lured to replace him and Thiago Alcantara is a proven quality star.

As per a recent report covered by Spanish news source Sport, Liverpool value Wijnaldum at (max) £22million. On the other hand, according to The Athletic, Bayern are looking to get £27million from the sale of Thiago.

After winning the Champions League, the Spanish international is expected to leave the Bavarians and reports in Germany suggest that in the coming days, Liverpool could move in to hire his services.

As per Bild’s Tobi Altschaff, at a recent employee party at the Allianz, the Spanish international cried and told Lewandowski that he is leaving. The reporter claims that Bayern’s management have no hope of retaining the former Barcelona man and Liverpool are expected to approach soon to get his signing done.

Have your say – Would you opt to sell Gini Wijnaldum in order to sign Thiago Alcantara?