Signing likely – Liverpool favourites to beat Spanish side to sign £30m star

As per recent reports going on in the media, apart from Liverpool, other clubs are also interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara.

Manchester United have been in the lime light but as per reports in Germany, the Old Trafford outfit would most likely lose the battle to hire the Spaniard.

News – Liverpool presented an offer, told £40million would secure signing – Report

As per a report covered by Munich based news source AZ yesterday, Man Utd are hoping to sign Thiago but he will likely sign for Liverpool because his wish is to move to Anfield.

On the other hand, as per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo, even Barcelona are interested in bringing the 29-year-old star back to the Nou Camp.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that new manager Ronald Koeman wants to sign Wijnaldum from the Reds, on the other hand, the Barca stars want Thiago and are trying to convince their Dutch boss to lure the 37-capped international.

However, MD indicate that any deal for the Spaniard is not going to be easy because club sources are aware that Liverpool are in an advanced position to get his signing done from the European Champions.

The Anfield star scored a brace in Bacelona’s 4-0 defeat last year and the La Roja midfielder was brilliant for Bayern when they hammered the Catalan giants in the Champions League (8-2) last month.

In Britain, as a per an exclusive report covered by Mirror Sport, the Premier League champions could lose Wijnaldum to the Catalan giants and want just £15m from his sale.

To replace the Netherlands star, Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring in Thiago Alcantara but his price tag of £30m is considered very high. Both players in question will be out of contract in June 2021.

Few hours back, Fabrizio Romano, who writes for The Guardian, tweeted:

“If Liverpool will decide to sell Wijnaldum [no clubs agreement yet, waiting for official bid], they’ll push again to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich. Contacts still on with his agent.”

The summer transfer window will close on October 5, 2020 and it might be an interesting month for the Anfield faithful. For the latest updates, watch this space.