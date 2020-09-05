Liverpool presented an offer, told £40million would secure signing – Report

Liverpool opted to sign Kostas Tsimikas to improve the depth of their back-line. The Reds used Milner, a natural midfielder, as their second choice left back last term. Glad we now have a natural LB to cover for Robertson.

However, reports suggest that the Greek international was not the Anfield club’s first choice to reinforce the position.

News – Important offer could get £67million star signing done for Liverpool – Report

According to Record, Liverpool presented an offer to sign Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP. Klopp got in touch with the player’s representative, Miguel Pinho, to make it clear that he wants the youngster.

Pinho then went on to inform the Lions about the interest from the Premier League champions. The Primeira Liga club pointed towards the release clause worth 45 million euros (£40million) and said that the teenage starlet would only be sold if the price is met.

The fee was considered too high by the Merseysiders, who opted to sign Kostas Tsimikas instead.

The renowned Portuguese source claim that the 18-year-old fullback is still very well regarded by Liverpool and even by Real Madrid but Sporting will not sell him for any discount.

Mendes made seventeen appearances in the Liga Revelecao (U23) last season and directly contributed in four goals. Sporting decided to promote him to the first team when the football returned from suspension in June.

The defender played 9 games in the Liga Nos last term and the Lions mainly used him as a left wing-back (Transfermarkt).

£40million is a very high fee for a teenager, who has thus far started only 7 games in the top flight of Portuguese football. So, the Reds did well by luring a much cheaper and more experienced player in the form of Tsimikas.