It’s possible Liverpool will agree signing of £190,000-a-week star next year – Report

Manchester United were pushing to lure Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window but in the end, they failed and the England international is still with Borussia Dortmund.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then next year, Liverpool could end up hiring the services of the former Man City attacker.

Read – Klopp said Liverpool will ‘attack’ title and they forgot how to defend

Back in June, The Independent reported that Jurgen Klopp is interested in capturing Sancho, who sees Anfield as a more attractive destination as compared to Old Trafford.

Now, renowned journalist Miguel Delaney has reported that after United’s failure to get the deal over the line, it is possible that Liverpool will agree his signing next year.

The 20-year-old star moved to Dortmund in 2018 and in his debut season under Lucien Favre, he directly contributed in over 30 goals.

Therefore, last year, the German side opted to agree a bumper new contract worth £190,000-a-week with the youngster (The Daily Mail).

In the 2019-20 campaign, Sancho further raised the level of his performances. In all competitions, he scored 20 goals and provided as many assists as well (Transfermarkt).

As far as the current season is concerned, so far, the 13-capped international has directly contributed in 3 goals (1 goals and 2 assists) in as many appearances for the Bundesliga club.

BvB were demanding an enormous fee of £108million for their prized asset. (Mirror Sport). The Three Lions star is a top attacker and his current contract will expire in 2023, so, it is likely that he would still cost a lot next year.

At Anfield, Klopp has got two world class wingers in the form of Salah and Mane but the African duo will turn 29 next year and the German manager should think about the long term.

In your view, should Liverpool move to secure the signing of Jadon Sancho in 2021?