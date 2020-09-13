Klopp said Liverpool will ‘attack’ title and they forgot how to defend

Jurgen Klopp said that Liverpool will ‘not defend’ the title but instead they will ‘attack’ to retain the Premier League trophy.

Guess that is why the Reds forgot about defending against Leeds United. Fortunately, we did end up winning the contest 4-3.

The newly promoted side netted three goals at Anfield. Yes, Bielsa’s men were good going forward but a lot of the blame should go to the Liverpool defenders.

1st Goal

The Merseysiders took the lead early on but minutes later, Jack Harrison equalized for the visitors by making a fool out of Alexander-Arnold first and then Gomez.

Our right back should have dealt with the situation but was easily beaten by the attacker’s pace and trickery and then Gomez instead of blocking the ball, casually jumped over it to open the space for the equalizer.

The England international recently conceded a penalty in the UEFA Nations League vs Iceland. Anyone else thinking that we should bring Matip back to the starting XI?

2nd Goal

Our second goal was scored by Virgil van Dijk but the good work was undone by the defender himself. The 2nd equalizer was completely down to the arrogance of the Dutchman. He is usually aware of his surroundings and he knew that an opposition player is closing him down.

The easy option would have been to kick the ball out of play but the center half instead tried to flick the aerial ball into the path of Robertson. It was intercepted by Bamford, who made no mistake to find the net.

Since the start of 2018-19 season, no outfield star has made more errors leading to goals than Van Dijk (talkSPORT). The 29-year-old is world class and the defense has been rock solid under his leadership. He has to maintain that high standard to ensure that others around him defend well. However, if he is casual at the back again then the Reds could suffer again.

3rd Goal

Leeds were pushing players in the box, Klich received a sublime pass and the finish was even better. The big question, how did he get so much space within just 8 yards of the goal? That too against Liverpool, who conceded the fewest number of goals in the last two league campaigns.

Not sure if the Anfield faithful would like me quoting Alex Ferguson but the retired manager was perhaps right when he said “attack wins you games but defense wins you titles”.

Thanks to Salah, we were able to outscore the opponents yesterday but that might not be the case every single time. We have top quality defenders and the department does not really need any major reinforcement, however, the players need to focus and not be casual if we are to retain the Premier League title.