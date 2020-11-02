It’s possible Liverpool will secure signing of £59million star – Pundit

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are interested in signing David Alaba to improve their back-line and lately, a former PL striker and current pundit has claimed that move is possible.

Kevin Phillips, who won the European Golden Shoe back in 2000, claims that the Reds will definitely try and it is possible that they will secure the signing of the Austrian international, who will be out of contract next year.

The retired striker told Football Insider:

“He will definitely be a player that Klopp will look at and Klopp will know him well. He will be in contact with people that know him very well.”

“They will have targets already, I am pretty sure of that. Their recruitment and scouting has been amazing since Klopp has been there. It would not surprise me if a player of that calibre came through the door.”

An interesting story has been covered by renowned Autrian source Kleine Zeitung today. They claim that Alaba is the arguably the greatest and certainly the most decorated player in the history of the country but his greedy behavior is losing him respect.

The media outlet have revealed that Bayern Munich have offered him a wealthy fix salary of 11 million euros a year and bonus payments of up to 6 million euros.

However, the offer has been turned down by the 28-year-old defender, who wants to agree a contract worth 20 million euros a season to stay with the Bavarians. He thinks he deserves to earn as much as Lewandowski, Muller and Neuer.

Kleine Zeitung mention that Liverpool are said to be looking to hire the services of the defender. Alaba is currently valued at 65 million euros (£59million) but if the German giants do not meet his demands then he would be ready to leave the club for free in the summer.

20 million euros a year means he wants around £346,000-a-week, which is way more than anyone is currently earning at Anfield (Mirror Sport). Do you think the Reds can afford to sign him?