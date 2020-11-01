Liverpool plot January signing of player valued at £18million in summer – Report

Liverpool are going to be active in January in search of a central defender and the latest name in the lime light is that of Per Schuurs.

According to an exclusive story covered by Mirror Sport, Jurgen Klopp was impressed by the 20-year-old in their Champions League tie with Ajax and he could help solve the injury crisis.

News – Liverpool could move to finally sign £104,000-a-week star in winter – Report

The well-known British news source have mentioned that the youngster was on trial at Anfield a few years back but the Reds decided to leave him in the Netherlands at that time.

It will be intriguing to see if they will make an offer to secure his signature this time around.

In the current campaign, so far, Schuurs has regularly started for the Eredivisie leaders under the management of Eric Ten Hag and helped his side keep three clean sheets.

Ajax signed him for a fee of 3 million euros from Fortuna Sittard, who are currently bottom of the table. In the summer, Fortuna’s president, Ozgur Isitan Gun, revealed that the club will receive 15% from the future sale of Per Schuurs and he also talked about his valuation. Gun told Turkish media outlet Fanatik:

“We earned 3 million euros from Perr Schuurs, which we sold only to Ajax, and we have a 15 percent share from the next sale. The current market value of this player is around 20 million euros.”

The central defender’s current contract is going to expire in the summer of 2022, so, his price tag should not be as high as 20 million euros (£18million) come January 2021.

Liverpool already have a young Dutch center half in the form of Sepp van den Berg. He made a few senior appearances last term but so far, he has not featured for the first team under Klopp in the current campaign.

Other options like Williams and Phillips are there as well. In your opinion, should the Reds spend a considerable amount to sign someone who will be able to lead the line in the absence of Van Dijk? Or, should we lure a decent CB just to improve the quality of the depth?