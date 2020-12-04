Liverpool moved first with £20million offer, still keen on signing – Reports

Liverpool are in the market to strengthen things at the back and they are linked with a number of players. One of them is Portuguese wing-back Nuno Mendes.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Reds were serious about signing the 18-year-old from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window and even made a bid.

News – Liverpool consider move to finally sign £30million player in winter – Journalist

According to O Jogo (press image provided below) the teenage sensation has been observed by several clubs but Liverpool were the first to move in to hire his services.

The renowned Portuguese outlet have mentioned that the Premier League champions advanced with an intention to secure the signature of Mendes and even offered a fee of 22 million euros (£20million).

However, the move was turned down by the current Liga Nos leaders and the Anfield club opted to sign Greek international Kostas Tsimikas instead to improve their left back position.

As per a recent report covered by Correio da Manha (press image provided below), Liverpool have not dropped their interest and want to sign the young full back, who has regularly started for Sporting CP this season.

Last week, even A Bola reported that the Merseysiders are keen on signing Nuno Mendes, who has a release clause of 45 million euros in his contract (expiry 2025). O Jogo claim that the Lions want to agree a new deal with the youngster which will include a clause of 60 million euros. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds next month.